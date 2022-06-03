Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMTL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $346.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

