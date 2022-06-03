Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stephens to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 719,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

