Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 1,263,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,374. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985,911 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $6,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 764,810 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

