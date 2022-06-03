Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $15.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $14.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

