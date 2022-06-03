Contrasting Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Digipath alerts:

This table compares Digipath and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.50 million 0.39 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.23

Digipath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

Risk and Volatility

Digipath has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -36.56% N/A -49.69% Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digipath and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ashford beats Digipath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. In addition, its labs screen medicinal and recreational cannabis for potentially harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.