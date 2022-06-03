Contrasting REE Automotive (REE) and Its Competitors

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare REE Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REE Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 1071 2629 3036 165 2.33

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 350.73%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 35.28%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.81 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 78.95

REE Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REE Automotive peers beat REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

