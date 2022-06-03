Contrasting Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Volta alerts:

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volta has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volta and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volta currently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 175.88%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 13.25 -$276.60 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 19.18 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.