Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.25.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.95. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 2.94 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.