Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 3.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 2.94 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

