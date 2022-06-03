CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,743. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 38.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

