CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,743. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.