Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $36.51 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.