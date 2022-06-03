COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CICOY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

