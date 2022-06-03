Costco Wholesale (COST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $560.00.

5/31/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $645.00 to $560.00.

5/30/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $615.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $570.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $590.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $503.00 to $543.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00.

5/20/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $645.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $634.00 to $503.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00.

4/19/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $565.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $520.00 to $678.00.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $620.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $561.00 to $627.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $605.00 to $645.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $610.00.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $603.00 to $634.00.

4/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $491.00 to $527.00.

Shares of COST traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.37. The company had a trading volume of 122,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

