Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.36 on Friday, hitting $476.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

