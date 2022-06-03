Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of COUP traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

