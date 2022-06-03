Covetrus (CVET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) recently:

5/26/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/25/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/23/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/23/2022 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Covetrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

5/19/2022 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $26.00.

4/27/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 50,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

