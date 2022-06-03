Covetrus (CVET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) recently:
- 5/26/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Covetrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 5/19/2022 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 5/9/2022 – Covetrus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $26.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 50,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.01.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
