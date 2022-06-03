Craig Hallum Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

