Craig Hallum Trims Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Target Price to $3.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,871. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.33. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.