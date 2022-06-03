Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

