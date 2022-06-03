Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CELZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 110,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

