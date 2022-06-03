Credit Suisse Group Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $44.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

