Critical Analysis: Markforged (MKFG) vs. Its Rivals

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Markforged to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s rivals have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Markforged and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 246 1314 2263 82 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 252.56%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.12%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -29.25 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 33.00

Markforged’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.70% -2.38%

Summary

Markforged rivals beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

