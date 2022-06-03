Critical Comparison: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus price target of $6.69, suggesting a potential upside of 89.45%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.72 $59.40 million $0.22 16.05 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.37 $29.10 million $0.15 11.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.79% 8.40% 5.94% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90%

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Taseko Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

