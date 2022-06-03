Critical Comparison: Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Renalytix alerts:

16.1% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Renalytix has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renalytix and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Renalytix currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 419.65%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 209.74%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix and Castle Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $1.49 million 114.90 -$34.72 million ($0.55) -8.33 Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 5.80 -$31.29 million ($2.04) -10.18

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,667.00% -62.67% -56.46% Castle Biosciences -52.62% -11.53% -10.62%

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Renalytix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.