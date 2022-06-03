Critical Review: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly N/A N/A -15.97% Karooooo 16.40% 23.86% 16.50%

This table compares Leafly and Karooooo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million 10.16 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Karooooo $185.21 million 2.96 $30.33 million $1.04 24.62

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly.

Volatility and Risk

Leafly has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karooooo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leafly and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Karooooo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Karooooo has a consensus price target of $43.19, suggesting a potential upside of 68.70%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Leafly.

Summary

Karooooo beats Leafly on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leafly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics. It also provides Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution providing a comprehensive set of fleet management software features for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; and electronic monitoring services application, which allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest. Further, it provides mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. The company offers its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

