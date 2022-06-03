Critical Survey: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77% Korea Electric Power -8.55% -7.42% -2.45%

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $52.88 billion N/A -$4.78 billion ($3.56) -2.60

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Korea Electric Power 0 1 1 0 2.50

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.10%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Korea Electric Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

