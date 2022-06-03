Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.