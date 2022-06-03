CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.7-516.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.90 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $174.02. 8,413,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

