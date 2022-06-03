CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.7-516.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.90 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.02. 8,413,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

