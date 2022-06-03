CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.18.

Shares of CRWD opened at $174.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

