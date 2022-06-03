CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $235.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Shares of CRWD opened at $162.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

