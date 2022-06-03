CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

