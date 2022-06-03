CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $182.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.18.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

