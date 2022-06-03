CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

