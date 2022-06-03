CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $220.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.97.

Shares of CRWD traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,211,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,754. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

