CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. 111,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

