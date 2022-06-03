CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CURI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.