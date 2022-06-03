DA Davidson Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $140.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.55.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.