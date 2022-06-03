Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) versus Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Head to Head Comparison

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) and Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and Poxel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Poxel has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Poxel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poxel is more favorable than Daiwa Securities Group.

Volatility and Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poxel has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Poxel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 15.36% 5.57% 0.34% Poxel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Poxel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $5.52 billion 1.40 $844.53 million $0.57 8.61 Poxel $7.77 million N/A -$36.39 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Poxel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 177 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products, primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Poxel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poxel S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight. It also develops PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial that treats chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma S.A.S. for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), a synthetic non-steroidal and non-bile acid FXR agonist that is in Phase II study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

