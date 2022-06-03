Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 12,374 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $83.87. 1,166,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,088. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

