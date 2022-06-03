Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 15,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,342.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $505,200.00.

On Monday, April 11th, John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 677,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,630. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.