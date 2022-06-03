Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 15,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,342.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $505,200.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.
Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 677,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,630. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.
Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
