Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 11,697 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $410,096.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $393,954.96.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

MSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 677,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,630. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.