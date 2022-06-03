David Jukes Sells 50,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Jukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00.

UNVR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

