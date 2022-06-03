Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Shares of DPSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,676. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $375,198.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $58,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

