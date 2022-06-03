Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.