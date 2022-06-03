Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

DELL opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

