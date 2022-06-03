Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DLA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

