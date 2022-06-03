Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
DLA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
