Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at MKM Partners

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $15.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,924. The firm has a market cap of $642.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

