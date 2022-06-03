dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Bankshares

Equities research analysts at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DNTL traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,753. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$11.27 and a 52 week high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

