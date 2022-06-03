Desjardins Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,797 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

